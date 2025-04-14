‘Panch Minar’ teaser launched with a bang: A laughter riot on the horizon

The teaser of the upcoming crime comedy entertainer Panch Minar, starring Raj Tarun and directed by debutant Ram Kadumula, was unveiled by blockbuster director Maruthi in a grand event. Produced by Madhavi and MSM Reddy under the Connect Movies LLP banner, the film’s first look and viral first single “Yem Bathukura Naadi” have already generated buzz.

Speaking at the launch, director Maruthi praised the team’s passion and said, “The title is catchy, visuals are rich, and Raj Tarun is set for a strong comeback. Making such a quality film on a tight budget is commendable.”

Producer SKN lauded director Ram’s effort, music by Shekhar Chandra, and Ananth Sriram’s lyrics, also suggesting the tag ‘Spontaneous Star’ for Raj Tarun due to his impeccable comic timing. Director Sai Rajesh echoed similar sentiments, calling the teaser engaging and wishing the team success.

Hero Raj Tarun expressed heartfelt thanks to Maruthi for his continued support and hailed the vision of his director. He also credited the producers for not compromising on quality and praised co-star Raashi Singh for her dedication and performance.

Raashi Singh, who’s learning Telugu, said her role would stand out and thanked the team for the opportunity. Noted actors Brahmaji, Ajay Ghosh, and Dheeraj Mogilineni emphasized the film’s humor and vibrant energy, assuring it’ll be a summer treat.

Director Ram Kadumula revealed that Panch Minar will be a laugh-riot from start to end. “To know what ‘Panch Minar’ is, you have to watch the film,” he teased.

With strong production values, promising performances, and viral music, Panch Minar looks ready to win hearts and tickle funny bones this summer. The release date will be announced soon.