Panchatantram Trailer: A Modern-Day Tale Deals With Peace, Fear, Will, Love And Tenacity…

Tollywood's ace comedian Brahmanandam is away from the big screens from a couple of years. But now he is back with a bang with the 'Panchatantram' movie. This film is a concoction of 5 stories and deal with five senses – Sight, Smell, Sound, Taste, and Touch. These stories in fact has the touch of Peace, Fear, Will, Love, and Tenacity. Having an ensemble cast of Samuthirakani, Divyavani, Colours Swathi, Shivatmika Rajasekhar, Divya Sripada, Naresh Agastya, Rahul Vijay, Adarsh Balakrishna, Uttej and Vikas Muppala, it has lot of expectations on it. Cute actress Colours Swathi is also making her come back with this film itself. Off late, the makers unveiled the trailer and showcased a glimpse of the interesting tale through social media.



Along with sharing the trailer, the makers also wrote, "A peek into the world filled with all the magic of love & life. Here's our #PanchathantramTrailer https://youtu.be/IL2uYmreTxA #PanchathantramOnDec9 #Panchathantram #Brahmanandam #SwathiReddy @thondankani @ShivathmikaR @ActorRahulVijay #DivyaDrishti @NareshAgastya @VRaju89".

Going with the trailer, Brahmanandam starts off with narrating the story and states that it deals with 5 senses. It begins with Colours Swathi giving some message saying that "Come back to another adventure Leah and friends. Then Divya Sripada is seen marrying her lover and turns pregnant. Although they are poor, they live happily with all love. Then Samuthirakhani is seen sensing some smell and asks her wife if she is also experiencing the same. Even Shivatmika Rajsekhar and Uttej stories are also interesting. So, we need to wait and watch how they will meet and what the connection between them is. On the whole, the trailer is interesting being filled with emotions.

Panchatantram movie is directed by Raj K Nalli and is produced by Ramesh Veeragandham & Ravalli Ganesh under the Ticket Factory banner. The movie will be released on 9th December, 2022!