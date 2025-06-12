Panchayat Returns! Season 4 Trailer Teases Rising Tensions and Early Premiere

Panchayat 4 trailer: Panchayat season 4 is ready to make its way into the show's queue. The fans of the hit show that stars Neena Gupta as well as Jitendra Kumar are looking forward to an early release. The announcement was made with a trailer that shows the riots that break out in the village due to the upcoming Phulera elections.

As scheduled, the trailer was released early on Wednesday. The premiere, initially slated for July 2nd, was rescheduled to June 24 in response to a fan-driven campaign.

The Panchayat new season trailer shows the tension that is simmering within the village, as Manju Devi, and Kranti Devi negotiating in secret to gain control as the unofficial head of local governance.

The trailer provides an insight into the raucous village election in which Manju Devi as well as Kranti Devi fight in a fierce fight to be the next "Pradhan" making the rural drama come to life. The village turns into a lively battleground full of rally songs, big promises, and arousing celebrations. The chaos is sprinkled with humor as rumors, strategies, and ad hoc antics mix with real emotions.

Before the official launch of the movie trailer the fans played a significant role in deciding the date of release. Through a specially designed interactive website, www.panchayatvoting.com, 6.5 million votes were cast for their favourite -- Team Manju Devi or Team Kranti Devi --each vote pushing a live meter as the project was nearing its conclusion the overwhelming enthusiasm from fans drove the team to set a new announcement date, which was June 24.

Reminiscing about Season 4 of Amazon Prime Panchayat, series creator and writer Chandan Kumar said "Crafting Panchayat was a wonderful adventure filled with profound experiences and touching moments. The show stands out due to its capacity to expand season-to-season, advancing the story without getting lost in the future to come.