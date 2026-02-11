Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda Exits Bhagam Bhag 2, Manoj Bajpayee Joins Sequel

In the latest Bhagam Bhag sequel news, Mr. Paresh Rawal has confirmed that Govinda will not be a part of Bhagam Bhag 2. This is a very important Bollywood update for comedy film fans.

Bhagam Bhag was first released in 2006. It starred Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Govinda in the main roles. This movie was directed by Priyadarshan. This was a very popular Hindi comedy film at that time.

In a recent interview, Paresh Rawal said a statement which shocked everyone. He said that the new team in the sequel will be different and way more interesting. He also said that he will miss Govinda a lot. Paresh also said that he does not why this change happened. This shocking statement of his confirms that Govinda will not come back in Bhagam Bhag 2.

Paresh will also be playing double roles for this film. He seems extremely excited for it.

Sir Govinda'a last movie was Rangeela Raja. This movie sadly did not peform well in the Bollywood world.

Now, fans are waiting for Bhagam Bhag 2 will turn out with the fresh cast.