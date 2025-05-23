Paresh Rawal faces Rs 25 Crore lawsuit over ‘Hera Pheri 3’ exit

Bollywood veteran Paresh Rawal, widely loved for his iconic role in the cult classic Hera Pheri, has found himself embroiled in controversy. While his expressions remain a hit on social media, Rawal is now in the news for reportedly being sued by the makers of Hera Pheri 3 over alleged “unprofessional behavior.”

According to reports, the production house Cape of Good Films has sent Rawal a legal notice demanding damages worth Rs 25 crore. The producers claim that their investment in the actor has been jeopardized due to his unexpected withdrawal from the project. The makers, who had painstakingly secured the film rights and cleared all outstanding debts related to the franchise, aimed to recreate the magic of Hera Pheri after 20 years. However, Rawal’s sudden decision to exit the film has caused significant financial and creative setbacks.

Producers are reportedly taking a tougher stance now, moving towards stricter contracts similar to Hollywood to prevent such last-minute walkouts by actors.

Rawal shocked fans and co-stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty earlier this month when he announced his departure, stressing that his decision was not due to any creative differences with director Priyadarshan. In a tweet, he clarified, “I reiterate that there are no creative disagreements with the film maker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Priyadarshan.”

However, the producers and the film unit remain disappointed, citing the lack of a clear explanation and labeling his exit as unprofessional, especially after a promotional video featuring the lead trio was already shot.

Director Priyadarshan expressed shock and sadness, calling Rawal like family and revealing that he is still puzzled by the actor’s sudden move, unable to fathom the reason behind it. As the dispute unfolds, the future of Hera Pheri 3 hangs in uncertainty, with fans hoping for a resolution soon.