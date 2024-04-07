Parvathy Thiruvothu’s character poster from ‘Thangalaan’ unveiled

Renowned director Pa Ranjith's highly anticipated period action film, "Thangalaan," starring Chiyaan Vikram, has been making waves in the industry. Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green banner, in collaboration with Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions, the film boasts a stellar cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan as the heroines. Set against the backdrop of the historic Kolar Gold Fields, "Thangalaan" is inspired by true events and promises to be a gripping cinematic experience.

On the occasion of talented actress Parvathy Thiruvothu's birthday, the makers unveiled the first look of her character, Gangamma, in "Thangalaan." The poster offers a glimpse into her role as a female farmer, captivating viewers with its eye-catching visuals. With Parvathy Thiruvothu's reputation for delivering powerful performances, her portrayal in "Thangalaan" is expected to be another standout role in her illustrious career.

The film, which is set for a grand theatrical release soon, has already generated buzz with its intriguing posters and teasers. Director Pa Ranjith aims to present Chiyaan Vikram in a new light, showcasing him in a distinct character against the backdrop of a compelling narrative.

As fans eagerly await further updates on "Thangalaan," the unveiling of Parvathy Thiruvothu's character adds to the excitement surrounding the film. With its talented cast, captivating storyline, and visionary direction, "Thangalaan" is poised to be a cinematic masterpiece that will leave a lasting impact on audiences.