‘Patang’ lyrical video released

Renowned producer D. Suresh Babu, head of Suresh Productions and known for consistently encouraging new talent, has recently collaborated with the team of the film ‘Patang’. The film is set to release worldwide on December 25 under the presentation of Suresh Productions and D. Suresh Babu.

After watching the film and appreciating the team’s efforts, D. Suresh Babu decided to present the film under the Suresh Productions banner. ‘Patang’ is described as a comedy sports drama centered around a kite-flying competition. The film is jointly produced by Cinematic Elements, Rishaan Cinemas, and Monsoon Tales. The producers are Vijay Shekhar Anne, Sampath Maka, Suresh Kothinti, and Nani Bandreddy. The director is Praneeth Prattipati.

Instagram sensation Preethi Pagadala, Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa runner-up Pranav Kaushik, and Vamsi Pujith play the lead roles. Several new actors appear in the film alongside well-known singer and actor S. P. Charan, who plays a key role.

The film is scheduled to release globally on December 25. As part of its promotion, an ‘Emosanal Drama’ lyrical video from the film was released by D. Suresh Babu during a press meet held on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, D. Suresh Babu said, “The younger generation came together to make this film. They invested a significant amount of money and made it very rich in quality. Nani Bandreddy is a person with great creativity. The camera work and all aspects are good. They spent extensively to shoot the climax. They took over a stadium, staged a kite competition, and shot those final sequences on a grand scale. The film will definitely appeal to everyone. I believe this film will surely succeed.”

Producer Nani Bandreddy said, “Suresh Babu sir has placed his trust in me and this film and is presenting it. I’m grateful to him. This film, made with a novel concept, will surely be liked by all.”

Music director Joes Jimmy stated, “I’m happy that this song has been released by Suresh Babu sir. Though I was born in Kerala, I grew up in Bhimavaram. I believe people will like my songs and this film.”

Actor Vamsi Pujith said, “Every song in this film is designed to energize the audience. These songs have changed my musical taste. I hope everyone will support such a beautiful film.”

Lead actor Pranav Kaushik said, “Everyone should support our small film. We have a lot of faith in this film. All of us are newcomers. We worked hard to make this into a big project. With Suresh Babu sir coming on board, the range of this film has changed. All our tension about the film is gone. The song ‘Emotional Drama’ is massive. Joes Jimmy’s songs will definitely appeal to everyone. The lyrics by Srimani are also impressive. Both the artists and technicians worked very hard. We hope this film brings success to all involved.”

Preethi Pagadala, Srimani, and others also participated in the event.