  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

‘Pathaan’ creates another record at Box-office

‘Pathaan’ creates another record at Box-office
x
Highlights

After a few disasters, Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan made a powerful comeback with “Pathaan,”

After a few disasters, Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan made a powerful comeback with “Pathaan,” which created a storm at the box office by raking in over 1000 crores gross worldwide. The movie also crossed “Bahubali 2” Hindi version collections and set a new record in Bollywood.

Now King Khan’s spy thriller achieved a rare feat by crossing “Avatar: The Way of Water” collections in Nepal. The spy action thriller sold around 4.37 lakhs of tickets and collected a huge amount of 13.28 crores in this Asian country. On the other hand, “Avatar: The Way of Water” collected 8.30 crores by selling 2.6 lakh tickets.

Deepika Padukone played the female lead, and John Abraham played the antagonist. Siddharth Anand directed this heavy-budget flick which was produced by Yash Raj Films. Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Belawadi played crucial roles.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad