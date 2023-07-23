‘Pathaan’ creates another record at Box-office

After a few disasters, Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan made a powerful comeback with “Pathaan,” which created a storm at the box office by raking in over 1000 crores gross worldwide. The movie also crossed “Bahubali 2” Hindi version collections and set a new record in Bollywood.



Now King Khan’s spy thriller achieved a rare feat by crossing “Avatar: The Way of Water” collections in Nepal. The spy action thriller sold around 4.37 lakhs of tickets and collected a huge amount of 13.28 crores in this Asian country. On the other hand, “Avatar: The Way of Water” collected 8.30 crores by selling 2.6 lakh tickets.

Deepika Padukone played the female lead, and John Abraham played the antagonist. Siddharth Anand directed this heavy-budget flick which was produced by Yash Raj Films. Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Belawadi played crucial roles.