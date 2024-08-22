Pawan Kalyan Shares Heartfelt Words for Brother Chiranjeevi on His Birthday

Today marks the birthday of the legendary Telugu actor, Megastar Chiranjeevi. Born on August 22, 1955, as Konidela Sivashankar Varaprasad in Mogalthur, West Godavari district, Chiranjeevi has become a towering figure in Indian cinema. His journey from a small village to becoming a megastar is a story of perseverance, dedication, and immense talent. On this special day, the actor is being showered with love and wishes from movie stars, directors, and millions of fans across various social media platforms.

To commemorate his birthday, Chiranjeevi, accompanied by his wife, visited the sacred Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on Thursday morning. The couple was warmly welcomed by TTD officials. After offering their prayers to Lord Venkateswara, they were blessed by scholars who recited the Vedasirvachan in the Ranganayakula Mandapam and offered tirtha prasad.

In celebration of Chiranjeevi's birthday, his iconic movie 'Indra,' an all-time blockbuster, has been re-released in theaters. The film, which holds a special place in the hearts of fans, has received an overwhelming response.

Chiranjeevi's younger brother, Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, expressed his deep admiration and love for his elder brother. In a heartfelt tweet, he shared that Chiranjeevi is known for his immense generosity, often helping those in need without seeking any recognition. Pawan Kalyan recounted how Chiranjeevi once donated five crore rupees to Janasena during a critical stage of the last assembly elections, a gesture that provided moral strength and support. Pawan Kalyan expressed his eternal gratitude for having such a noble brother and wished Chiranjeevi a long and healthy life.

Chiranjeevi's influence extends beyond the silver screen. He is known for his philanthropic efforts and unwavering commitment to helping the underprivileged. On his birthday, his devoted fans, known as mega fans, are organizing blood donation camps, food distribution drives, and other charitable activities across the Telugu states.