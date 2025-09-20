Pawan Kalyan sings ‘Washi Yo Washi’ from ‘OG’; ignite hopes

They Call Him OG continues to be one of the most anticipated Telugu films of 2025, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the buzz alive ahead of its grand release on September 25, 2025. Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment, the film stars Pawan Kalyan as Ojas, with Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles.

After delivering chartbusters like Firestorm, Suvvi Suvvi, and Guns and Roses composed by Thaman S, the team has now surprised fans with a unique addition — Washi Yo Washi, a special track sung by none other than Pawan Kalyan himself.

Written in Japanese by director Sujeeth, the track is structured as a short poem or haiku where Ojas challenges his nemesis Omi, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi. The music, enriched with Japanese and Nakoda drums by ace percussionist Sivamani, heightens the drama and intensity.

Adding to the charm, a behind-the-scenes video shows Pawan Kalyan passionately recording the song, highlighting his deep involvement in the project. Interestingly, the actor wrote the lyrics in Telugu on his sheet for accurate pronunciation while singing the Japanese lines.

Fans have flooded social media with praise, applauding Pawan Kalyan’s energy and the makers’ innovative approach. With Washi Yo Washi, They Call Him OG has only raised anticipation for its theatrical release.