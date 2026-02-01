Punjab man killed

New Delhi: A 55-year-old man died after the taxi he was travelling in got involved in a multi-vehicle collision amid dense fog on the Urban Extension Road-II in Delhi’s Dwarka early on Saturday, police said. The deceased was identified as Chhaju Singh, a resident of Channuwala village in Punjab. Singh was heading to the Indira Gandhi International Airport to see off his son Amandeep Singh, when the accident took place, they said. According to police, a PCR call received at Baba Haridas Nagar police station early morning informed them about a road accident on Urban Extension Road-II near Jharoda Kalan. A police team rushed to the spot and found that several vehicles had collided on the stretch from Jharoda towards IGI Airport, apparently due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog. During inquiry, it emerged that a taxi bearing a Punjab registration number and carrying five persons including the driver, was the last in the chain of collisions.

Singh, who was seated in the taxi, suffered grievous injuries in the crash. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,police said.