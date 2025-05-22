Pawan Kalyan to Resume Shoot for Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Good news for Powerstar fans! Pawan Kalyan is all set to restart work on his upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The makers, Mythri Movie Makers, announced that the shoot will begin soon.

The movie is directed by Harish Shankar, who earlier worked with Pawan on the hit film Gabbar Singh. Fans have been waiting for this project for a long time.

Why Was the Shoot Delayed?

The film’s shooting was delayed because Pawan Kalyan was busy with the Andhra Pradesh elections. As the leader of the Jana Sena Party, he spent months campaigning.

After the elections, he became the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, which kept him away from films. But now, he is ready to return to the set.

Fans Can Celebrate

The announcement came on Hanuman Jayanthi. The makers tweeted:

“Get ready to celebrate the best of Powerstar! Shoot begins soon.”

More updates about the film’s release and cast are expected soon. Fans are excited to see Pawan Kalyan back on screen after his political success.

Get ready to celebrate the best of POWERSTAR 🔥#UstaadBhagatSingh - Written & directed by @harish2you 🔥

This one will be remembered and celebrated for many years.



Shoot begins soon ❤‍🔥



Happy Hanuman Jayanthi ✨



Stay tuned for more updates!@PawanKalyan @harish2you… pic.twitter.com/i07aXPZAhh — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) May 22, 2025











