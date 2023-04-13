Pawan Kalyan's OG to commence shooting on this Date

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is currently juggling multiple projects, one of which is the much-anticipated movie OG directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame. It was previously reported that Priyanka Arul Mohan was almost confirmed to play the female lead in this pan-Indian project.

The latest buzz is that the regular shooting of OG will commence on April 16, 2023, with Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan participating in the Mumbai schedule. An official announcement regarding the same is expected soon.

The action drama is being produced by RRR producer DVV Danayya on a massive scale, with Anirudh Ravichander as the music director. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of OG, which is expected to be a major commercial success. For more updates on this project, stay tuned to this page.