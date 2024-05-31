Live
Pawan Kumar Kothuri’s Average Student Nani Lovely Motion Poster Unveiled
Writer and director Pawan Kumar Kothuri of "Merise Merise" fame is making his debut as a Hero with his second directorial venture "Average Student Nani".
Writer and director Pawan Kumar Kothuri of "Merise Merise" fame is making his debut as a Hero with his second directorial venture "Average Student Nani". Besides taking the responsibilities of playing the lead role, writing and directing the movie, Pawan Kumar K is also producing the movie under his banner Sri Neelakanta Mahadeva Entertainments LLP. Sahiba Bhasin and Sneha Malviya are the leading ladies.
The makers started the promotions recently by unveiling the first look poster which showed the intimacy of Sneha and Pawan and received a terrific response. Today, they dropped a lovely poster featuring Sahiba and Pawan. They looked adorable together. The motion poster has pleasant vocals of acclaimed Singer Shakthisree Gopalan.
Billed to be a youthful love, action, and family entertainer, the movie has music by Karthik B Kodakandla. The makers are planning to begin the musical promotions soon.
Sajeesh Rajendran handles the cinematography of the movie, while Uddhav SB is the editor.
Cast: Pawan Kumar Kothuri, Sahiba Bhasin, Sneha Malviya, Viviya Santh, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, Khaleja Giri
Technical Crew:
Production House: Sri Neelakanta Mahadeva Entertainments LLP
Producers: Pawan Kumar Kothuri, Bishali Goel
Writer, Director: Pawan Kumar Kothuri
Music: Karthik B Kodakandla
DOP: Sajeesh Rajendran
Editor: Uddhav SB
Songs Choreography: Raj Pyde
Fights: Nandu
PRO: Sai Satish