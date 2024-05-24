Live
Just In
Payal Kapadia’s 'All We Imagine As Light' illuminates Cannes Film Festival 2024
Breaking barriers at Cannes 2024, Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' earns an 8-minute ovation, showcasing Indian cinema's global potential
In a momentous occasion at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, Indian director Payal Kapadia etched her name in history, shattering barriers and bringing Indian cinema to the forefront after a hiatus of three decades. Her masterpiece, 'All We Imagine As Light', not only graced the prestigious festival but also captivated hearts, drawing an unprecedented 8-minute standing ovation from the audience.
As the stars of 'All We Imagine As Light' ascended the iconic steps of the Palais, their jubilant spirits radiated, infusing the atmosphere with infectious energy. With smiles stretching from ear to ear, the cast, led by Kapadia, adorned the red carpet with graceful movements, igniting a frenzy of admiration and attention from onlookers.
The culmination of months of dedication and artistry, 'All We Imagine As Light', struck a chord deep within the hearts of viewers, earning a standing ovation that echoed through the halls of Cannes for a remarkable 8 minutes. This resounding appreciation placed Kapadia's creation among the most celebrated works of the festival, signalling its profound impact on audiences worldwide.
Reflecting on her groundbreaking achievement, Kapadia expressed her gratitude and optimism for the future of Indian cinema. With a nod to the wealth of talent in India's diverse film industry, she envisioned a future where Indian films would regularly grace international stages, devoid of the prolonged hiatus endured by 'All We Imagine As Light'.
Anchored by a stellar cast including Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon, 'All We Imagine As Light' breathed life into characters grappling with the complexities of love, longing, and liberation in the bustling metropolis of Mumbai.
Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, 'All We Imagine As Light' intricately weaves the lives of Nurse Prabha and her roommate Anu, as they navigate the maze of desires and dreams in a bustling city. A poignant tale of rediscovery and intimacy unfolds as unexpected gifts and clandestine trysts lead them on a journey of self-discovery, against the backdrop of a sun-kissed beach town.