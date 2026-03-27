‘Peddi Pehelwan’ glimpse: Ram Charan in beast mode

On the occasion of Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s birthday, the makers of his much-anticipated film Peddi released the powerful “Peddi Pehelwan” glimpse, adding to the festive spirit of Sri Rama Navami. The video showcases an intense and visually striking transformation of the protagonist, blending raw physicality with a strong spiritual undertone.

The glimpse offers a deeper look into the character, moving beyond earlier hints of his cricketing background to reveal his journey into the world of traditional wrestling. Set in an akhada backdrop, the montage highlights the discipline, strength, and emotional depth of a pehelwan. Ram Charan’s rugged makeover, complete with a muscular physique and fierce screen presence, stands out as the major highlight.

Director Buchi Babu Sana presents the world of wrestling with authenticity, capturing the grit and intensity of the sport. Cinematographer R. Rathnavelu enhances the narrative with earthy and rustic visuals, while music maestro A. R. Rahman elevates the impact with a powerful background score that amplifies the emotional and action-packed moments.

One of the standout visuals includes a commanding Hanuman-inspired stance, adding a spiritual dimension to the character and leaving a lasting impression.

With its grand scale, uncompromising production values, and compelling visuals, the glimpse has significantly heightened expectations for Peddi. The film is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 30, positioning itself as one of the biggest pan-India releases of the year.