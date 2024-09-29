Live
People Media Factory expands into Karnataka film distribution with KRG Studios
Producer TG Vishwa Prasad, known for his keen eye for quality scripts and diverse film projects, is driving multiple ventures under his banner, People Media Factory (PMF). With an established distribution network overseas, PMF also releases its movies under its own banner in international territories.
In a strategic move, PMF is now expanding into the Karnataka film distribution sector in collaboration with KRG Studios, marking a significant milestone in its journey.
PMF, known for its impressive portfolio of successful films and commitment to quality storytelling, aims to extend its business reach through this partnership. By joining forces with KRG Studios, an established player in the Kannada film industry, PMF is set to further strengthen its presence in film distribution and production.
This collaboration underscores PMF's dedication to bringing diverse and innovative cinema to a wider audience, while contributing to the growth of the Kannada film industry.