People's Choice Awards 2022: Check Out The Complete Winners List

The last month of the year 2022, December is turning into a big one as the most-awaited Hollywood award shows are being held and they are turning into a gala one with the glitz and glamour of the ace Hollywood stars. The prestigious 2022 People's Choice Awards were held last night i.e on 6th December, 2022 and this fan-voted awards show took place at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. The winners were announced in a total of 40 categories and Kenan Thompson turned into the host of this gala event.



Olivia Wilde bagged the award in the Drama Movie of 2022 category for her movie Don't Worry Darling which is her directorial debut too. She also delivered a thanking speech doling out, "Obviously, this award isn't for me, it's for the entire production and it's such an honour to accept it on behalf of our entire Don't Worry Darling family. We made this in 2020 when we weren't confident that audiences would return to theatres and they showed up during the pandemic to make something that they hoped you guys would show up for, and you did show up. And we're so, so grateful."

Check out the complete winners list…

People's Champion Award

WINNER: Lizzo

Music Icon Award

WINNER: Shania Twain

People's Icon Award

WINNER: Ryan Reynolds

MOVIES

• THE MOVIE OF 2022

• Bullet Train

• WINNER: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

• Elvis

• Jurassic World Dominion

• Nope

• The Batman

• Thor: Love and Thunder

• Top Gun: Maverick

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022

• Fire Island

• Hustle

• Hocus Pocus 2

• Marry Me

• Senior Year

• WINNER: The Adam Project

• The Lost City

• Ticket To Paradise

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022

• Black Adam

• Bullet Train

• Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

• Jurassic World Dominion

• The Batman

• The Woman King

• Thor: Love and Thunder

• WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022

• Nope

• Death on the Nile

• WINNER: Don't Worry Darling

• Elvis

• Halloween Ends

• Luckiest Girl Alive

• Scream

• Where the Crawdads Sing

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

• Brad Pitt, Bullet Train

• WINNER: Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder

• Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion

• Daniel Kaluuya, Nope

• Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam

• Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick

• Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

• Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

• WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

• Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile

• Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project

• Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me

• Joey King, Bullet Train

• Keke Palmer, Nope

• Queen Latifah, Hustle

• Viola Davis, The Woman King

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022

• WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis

• Daniel Kaluuya, Nope

• Florence Pugh, Don't Worry Darling

• Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile

• Harry Styles, Don't Worry Darling

• Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends

• Keke Palmer, Nope

• Mila Kunis, Luckiest Girl Alive

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022

• WINNER: Adam Sandler, Hustle

• Channing Tatum, The Lost City

• Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project

• Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me

• Julia Roberts, Ticket To Paradise

• Queen Latifah, Hustle

• Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

• Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022

• Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder

• Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion

• Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam

• WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

• Joey King, Bullet Train

• Viola Davis, The Woman King

• Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

• Zöe Kravitz, The Batman

THE SHOW OF 2022

• Abbott Elementary

• Better Call Saul

• Grey's Anatomy

• House of the Dragon

• Obi-Wan Kenobi

• Saturday Night Live

• WINNER: Stranger Things

• This Is Us

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022

• Better Call Saul

• Cobra Kai

• Euphoria

• WINNER: Grey's Anatomy

• Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

• Ozark

• The Walking Dead

• This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022

• Abbott Elementary

• Black-ish

• Only Murders in the Building

• WINNER: Never Have I Ever

• Saturday Night Live

• The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

• Young Rock

• Young Sheldon

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022

• 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

• Below Deck Sailing Yacht

• Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

• Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

• WINNER: The Kardashians

• The Real Housewives of Atlanta

• The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

• Selling Sunset

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022

• America's Got Talent

• American Idol

• Dancing With the Stars

• RuPaul's Drag Race

• The Bachelorette

• The Masked Singer

• Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

• WINNER: The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022

• Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

• Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi

• Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

• Jason Bateman, Ozark

• WINNER: Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

• Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

• Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight

• Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022

• Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

• WINNER: Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

• Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the

• Window

• Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

• Mandy Moore, This Is Us

• Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

• Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

• Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022

• Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

• Jason Bateman, Ozark

• Mandy Moore, This Is Us

• WINNER: Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

• Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

• Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

• Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

• Zendaya, Euphoria

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022

• Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

• Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

• Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

• Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the

• Window

• Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

• Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

• WINNER: Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

• Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022

• The Ellen DeGeneres Show

• Good Morning America

• Live With Kelly and Ryan

• The Drew Barrymore Show

• The Jennifer Hudson Show

• WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show

• The View

• Today With Hoda and Jenna

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022

• Jimmy Kimmel Live!

• Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

• Late Night With Seth Meyers

• The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

• The Late Late Show With James Corden

• The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

• WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

• Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022

• Charli D'Amelio, Dancing With the Stars

• Chris Constantino/Bosco, RuPaul's Drag Race

• Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette

• Mayyas, America's Got Talent

• Noah Thompson, American Idol

• WINNER: Selma Blair, Dancing With the Stars

• Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer

• Willow Patterson/Willow Pill, RuPaul's Drag Race

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022

• Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

• Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

• Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

• Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

• WINNER: Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

• Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

• Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

• Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022

• Bridgerton

• Bel-Air

• WINNER: Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

• Inventing Anna

• Severance

• The Bear

• The Boys

• The Thing About Pam

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022

• House of The Dragon

• La Brea

• Moon Knight

• Obi-Wan Kenobi

• She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

• WINNER: Stranger Things

• The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

• The Umbrella Academy

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022

• Bad Bunny

• Charlie Puth

• Drake

• WINNER: Harry Styles

• Jack Harlow

• Kendrick Lamar

• Luke Combs

• The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022

• Beyoncé

• Camila Cabello

• Doja Cat

• Lady Gaga

• Lizzo

• Megan Thee Stallion

• Nicki Minaj

• WINNER: Taylor Swift

THE GROUP OF 2022

• WINNER: BTS

• 5 Seconds of Summer

• BLACKPINK

• Coldplay

• Imagine Dragons

• Måneskin

• OneRepublic

• Panic! At The Disco

THE SONG OF 2022

• WINNER: "About Damn Time," Lizzo

• "As It Was," Harry Styles

• "Break My Soul," Beyoncé

• "First Class," Jack Harlow

• "Hold My Hand," Lady Gaga

• "Me Porto Bonito," Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

• "Super Freaky Girl," Nicki Minaj

• "Wait For U," Future Featuring Drake & Tems

THE ALBUM OF 2022

• Dawn FM, The Weeknd

• Growin' Up, Luke Combs

• Harry's House, Harry Styles

• WINNER: Midnights, Taylor Swift

• Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

• Renaissance, Beyoncé

• Special, Lizzo

• Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022

• WINNER: Carrie Underwood

• Kane Brown

• Kelsea Ballerini

• Luke Combs

• Maren Morris

• Miranda Lambert

• Morgan Wallen

• Thomas Rhett

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022

• Anitta

• Bad Bunny

• WINNER: Becky G

• Shakira

• Karol G

• Rauw Alejandro

• Rosalía

• Sebastián Yatra

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022

• Chlöe

• Dove Cameron

• GAYLE

• WINNER: Latto

• Lauren Spencer-Smith

• Muni Long

• Saucy Santana

• Steve Lacy

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022

• WINNER: "Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift

• "As It Was," Harry Styles

• "Left And Right" (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth

• "Let Somebody Go," Coldplay X Selena Gomez

• "Oh My God," Adele

• "Pink Venom," BLACKPINK

• "PROVENZA," KAROL G

• "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)," BTS

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022

• WINNER: "Left And Right," Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook

• "Bam Bam," Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

• "Do We Have A Problem?" Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby

• "Freaky Deaky," Tyga X Doja Cat

• "Hold Me Closer," Elton John & Britney Spears

• "Jimmy Cooks," Drake Featuring 21 Savage

• "Party," Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

• "Sweetest Pie," Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022

• WINNER: BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE

• Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour

• Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

• Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour

• Ed Sheeran Tour

• Harry Styles Love On Tour

• LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball

• Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022

• Bad Bunny

• Charlie Puth

• Doja Cat

• Lil Nas X

• Lizzo

• Reese Witherspoon

• WINNER: Selena Gomez

• Snoop Dogg

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2022

• Addison Rae

• Bella Poarch

• Brent Rivera

• Charli D'Amelio

• Jay Shetty

• Khaby Lame

• Mikayla Jane Nogueira

• WINNER: MrBeast

• Noah Beck

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2022

• Amy Schumer: Whore Tour

• Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022

• David Spade: Nothing Personal

• Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum

• WINNER: Kevin Hart: Reality Check

• Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today

• Wanda Sykes - Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

• Whitney Cummings – Jokes

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2022

• Chloe Kim

• LeBron James

• Megan Rapinoe

• Nathan Chen

• Rafael Nadal

• Russell Wilson

• WINNER: Serena Williams

• Steph Curry

THE POP PODCAST OF 2022

• Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

• WINNER: Archetypes

• Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

• Call Her Daddy

• Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend

• Not Skinny But Not Fat

• SmartLess

• Why Won't You Date Me? With Nicole Byer

Congratulations to all the winners…