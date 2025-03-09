‘Pintu Ki Pappi’ set to entertain south audiences as ‘Kiss KissKissik’

The much-awaited Hindi entertainer ‘Pintu Ki Pappi’ is all set to make waves in the South Indian film industry. Scheduled for a grand release on March 21, the film will hit theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada under the title ‘Kiss KissKissik’.

Backed by Mythri Movie Distributors, known for their remarkable track record in delivering blockbuster films, Kiss KissKissik promises a hilarious rollercoaster ride for moviegoers. The film’s trailer, which was recently released, has already generated excitement with its blend of comedy, romance, and action.

The story revolves around Pintu, a young man who seems to have a peculiar problem — every girl he kisses ends up marrying someone else. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he meets a strong and fearless woman. The trailer, filled with fun, romance, and adrenaline-pumping moments, has already captivated audiences.





Directed by Shiv Hare, the film introduces fresh talents like Sushant, Janya Joshi, and Vidhi, while seasoned actors like Vijay Raaz and Murali Sharma add depth to the project with their performances. Adding to the film’s appeal, renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya not only played a crucial role in the movie but also handled the film’s choreography. The movie is produced by Vidhi Acharya under V2S Productions.

With a perfect blend of love, action, and humor, Kiss KissKissik is all set to captivate South Indian movie lovers, promising a memorable cinematic experience on March 21.