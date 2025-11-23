Piracy severely hurts small producers

Producer and distributor Bunny Vas, known for backing several successful films, recently distributed ‘Raju Weds Rambai’ and tasted success once again. Speaking on the occasion, he addressed the issues of ticket price hikes and piracy, expressing strong concern over the growing support for notorious piracy platforms like Ibomma by some viewers on social media.

Commenting on the trend, Bunny Vas said, “Piracy is wrong. Justifying it because you personally benefit from it is completely unacceptable.” He further explained that ticket rates are increased only for 10 to 15 big films a year, yet piracy affects every film, not just the big ones.

He emphasized that many small producers invest their entire savings, sometimes even selling their assets to make films, and piracy pushes them into heavy losses. “Producers may appear strong from the outside, but behind the scenes, they go through immense struggles,” he added, urging viewers to support cinema the right way.