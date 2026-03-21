‘Pithapuramlo Ala Modalaindi’ trailer unveiled amid positive buzz

The trailer of Pithapuramlo Ala Modalaindi, directed by Mahesh Chandra, was launched in a grand event, generating strong anticipation among audiences. The film features a diverse cast including Rajendra Prasad, Pathviraj, Kedar Shankar, Mani Chandana, Annapurnamma, Sunny Akhil, Virat, Sai Praneeth, Srilu, Pratyusha, and Rehana. Produced by Dundigalla Balakrishna, Akula Suresh Patel, and F.M. Murali under the Mahesh Chandra Cinema Team banner, the film carries the subtitle “Ala Modalaindi.”

The trailer launch was attended by notable personalities including Srikanth, Prithvi, Shivaji Raja, and M. M. Srilekha, who expressed confidence in the film. Srikanth recalled his successful collaboration with Mahesh Chandra in Preyasi Rave and praised the director’s storytelling, stating that Pithapuramlo Ala Modalaindi appears to be a compelling family entertainer with three interconnected stories. He added that the film has the potential to become a major success.

Shivaji Raja and Prithvi echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the director’s ability to deliver engaging content with emotional depth and entertainment. Music director M.M. Srilekha appreciated the trailer and extended her best wishes for the film’s success.

Director Mahesh Chandra revealed that the film carries the same emotional essence he experienced during Preyasi Rave. He emphasized that the story reflects relatable, real-life family situations and promises a strong emotional climax. The film’s dialogues, written by Sriram, are tailored to appeal to both youth and family audiences.

Actors Virat and Pratyusha expressed gratitude for the opportunity, while the producers assured that the film offers a wholesome experience for viewers of all age groups. With positive word surrounding its trailer, Pithapuramlo Ala Modalaindi is expected to resonate strongly with family audiences upon release.