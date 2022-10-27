  • Menu
Police file a complaint against distributors of Liger by Puri Jagannadh
Puri Jagannadh directed Liger, which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in prominent parts. This PAN Indian film defied huge expectations yet failed to impress fans and spectators.

In an unexpected turn of events, Puri Jagannadh has filed a Police complaint against the film's distributors, G. Shobhan Babu and Warangal Sreenu, expressing his concern that both of them may incite violence and harass his family while he is away.

Puri Jagannadh claimed that Warangal Sreenu is obliged to pay his co-distributors but is failing to do so. Puri said that Warangal Sreenu had falsely identified him as the person in charge of making the reimbursements to the wronged individuals.


Puri Jagannadh remarked that this is a clear case of blackmail and harassment to fraudulently extract money from him. The director suggested a likely dharna at his Hyderabad home and demanded police security for himself and his family.

