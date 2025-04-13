‘Police Vari Hechcharika’team celebrates film’s audio launch

The audio launch of Police VariHechcharika, the latest venture by progressive filmmaker Babji, was held in a grand manner on Saturday, April 12. Produced by Belli Janardhan under the ThulikaTanishq Creations banner, the event turned into a gathering of cinematic veterans and supporters of socially conscious storytelling.

Veteran actor Tanikella Bharani praised Babji’s persistence, saying, “Though I couldn’t be a part of this film, I stand with Babji for his sincere efforts. After learning about the film’s subject, I believe it deserves attention and acclaim.”

Renowned filmmaker TammareddyBharadwaja lauded the film’s social messaging, likening it to the golden era of Telugu cinema. “This film reminds me of the socially charged works of NTR, Krishna, and Mohan Babu. Babji is carrying that legacy forward with conviction.”

Veteran actress Jayasudha admired the film’s emotional depth and soulful music. “Babji has crafted a beautiful film with strong content. I’ve worked with him before and trust his storytelling sensibilities. This film deserves success.”

Actor and filmmaker R. Narayana Murthy acknowledged Babji’s dedication, calling the film a “socially beneficial project” and appreciated the director’s passion and patience.

Actor Ajay Ghosh expressed gratitude for being part of a film that aligns with his family’s ideological roots and thanked the makers for the opportunity.Director Babji and producer Janardhan expressed heartfelt thanks to the attending guests and revealed that the release date of Police VariHechcharika would be announced soon.