PR04 Launched Grandly by Mythri Movie Makers

Pradeep Ranganathan, who impressed audiences with 'Love Today' and the recent hit 'Dragon', is now set to star in a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, marks the directorial debut of Keerthiswaran.

The movie, #PR04, was launched today with a grand pooja ceremony. The first visuals from the muhurtham ceremony showcase an intriguing sequence featuring Pradeep Ranganathan, starting with an intense stare and culminating in a playful kiss, hinting at a fresh, new-age entertainer.

Mamitha Baiju, known for her role in 'Premalu', plays the female lead, while senior actor Sarath Kumar takes on a crucial role.

The film boasts a talented technical team, with music composed by rising sensation Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography handled by Niketh Bommi. Latha Naidu serves as the production designer, while Barath Vikraman takes charge of editing.

The shooting for #PR04 is currently underway.















