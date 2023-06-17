Prabhas creates another rare record

PAN India star Prabhas’s latest film “Adipurush” was released in theatres yesterday after huge buzz. This Om Raut directorial had Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in crucial roles. Though the reviews were mixed, the movie collected a whopping 140 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Now Prabhas has unlocked a rare feat in Indian cinema. His films “Baahubali 2,” “Saaho,” and “Adipurush,” went on to gross over 100 crores gross on the opening day. Till now, only six Indian movies (“Baahubali 2,” “Saaho,” “RRR,” “KGF 2,” “Pathaan,” and “Adipurush”) have managed to collect more than 100 crores on day one, and Prabhas now has three movies in this elite list.

This is something that will be challenging for other star heroes to achieve. Also, the upcoming films of Prabhas, including, “Salaar,” “Project K,” and “Spirit,” have huge potential to gross 100 crores on the first day. “Salaar,” directed by Prashanth Neel, will release on September 28, 2023, while “Project K,” directed by Nag Ashwin, is scheduled for release during Sankranthi 2024.