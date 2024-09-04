Prabhas Donates Rs.2 Crore for Flood Relief in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Tollywood actor Prabhas has made a generous contribution of ₹2 crore to support flood relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The donation is aimed at assisting those affected by the recent devastating floods in the region.



Prabhas's donation will go towards providing essential aid, including food, medical supplies, and temporary shelter to the flood-affected communities. His contribution highlights his commitment to supporting those in need during times of crisis.

The actor's charitable gesture has been warmly received by the public and authorities alike, who have expressed their gratitude for his support. The funds will play a crucial role in alleviating the hardships faced by residents in the flood-affected areas and in facilitating the recovery process.