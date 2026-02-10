Stress and the student brain

Stress is a natural response of the body to challenges. For students, common sources include exams, deadlines, competition, and expectations. Short-term stress can be useful because it keeps the brain alert and focused. However, prolonged or unmanaged stress can interfere with learning, memory, and decision-making. When stress continues for long periods, the brain remains in a constant state of alertness, making it difficult to retain information or stay motivated.

Stress also affects sleep, which is essential for brain function. Lack of sleep reduces attention span and problem-solving ability, creating a cycle where poor performance increases stress further.

It is important to understand that stress is not always caused by workload alone; often, it results from fear of failure, perfectionism, or pressure to meet unrealistic expectations.

Healthy stress management involves recognising limits and using structured approaches such as planning, prioritising tasks, and taking regular breaks. Physical activity, relaxation breathing, and short walks can calm the nervous system and improve mental clarity. Importantly, stress does not indicate inability—it signals that the brain needs adjustment or support. Learning to manage stress during student life prepares individuals for future responsibilities and demanding environments.

Tips:

1. Break large tasks into smaller manageable goals.

2. Take scheduled short study breaks.

3. Practice slow breathing before stressful situations.