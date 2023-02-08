Prabhas Falls ill, All Shootings Cancelled

Prabhas Falls Ill, Shoots Cancelled Due to High Fever

The latest news in Film Nagar reports that Prabhas is suffering from high fever and has been advised by doctors to take some rest. The actor, who has been busy with multiple film projects including Adipurush, Salaar, and Project K, is now taking a break from shooting as advised by the doctors.



Sources close to the actor say that Prabhas was admitted to the hospital with a high fever and the doctors advised him to reduce stress and avoid physical activity for a few days. Following the advice, Prabhas has cancelled all shoots for the time being, until he recovers. Fans are wishing for a speedy recovery for the actor.



In addition to his current projects, Prabhas has also given the green light to upcoming films with directors Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Maruthi.



There have been rumors about Prabhas' engagement with actress Kriti Sanon, who starred opposite him in Adipurush, but the actor's team has denied these claims stating that they are just friends and there is no truth to the engagement rumors.

