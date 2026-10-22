Prabhas Fans Have A Double Treat As Varsham And Chatrapathi Re-Release Tomorrow

How can one forget our dear Darling Prabhas and SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Chatrapathi? Jakkanna completely stole the hearts highlighting the emotional bond between the mother & son and also elevated Prabhas in a complete action mode further strengthening his image as an action hero. As it is all known that our dear Darling is all set to turn a year older tomorrow i.e on 23rd October, most of his fans are ready to celebrate this special occasion to the core and shower love on their favourite actor through social media!

Not to forget, even the makers of his upcoming movie Fauzi also announced that a special birthday glimpse will be unveiled from the movie on this occasion during Mouli’s DNK pre-release event. And the icing on the cake is the re-release of his blockbuster movies Chatrapathi and Varsham. Both these movies turned him into an ace actor and gave that enough boost to his career.

https://x.com/SureshPRO_/status/2113138910100701358

This post reads, “#Varsham4K Grand Release Tomorrow. #Varsham #Prabhas”.

Check out the re-release details of these two movies:

1. Varsham:

• Release Date: October 23, 2026

• Format: Remastered in 4K Version

• Star Cast: Prabhas, Trisha Krishnan, and Gopichand

• Major Screening Venues (Hyderabad): Special fan shows are scheduled at theaters like Devi 70MM and Sudarshan 35MM.

2. Chatrapathi:

• Format: Remastered in 4K with enhanced audio/visuals

• Re-Release Date: October 23, 2026 (Birthday Special Shows)

• Director: SS Rajamouli

• Lead Cast: Prabhas, Shriya Saran, Bhanupriya, and Pradeep Rawat

• Music Director: MM Keeravani

Along with these re-releases and Fauzi glimpse, netizens are eagerly awaiting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2 updates on this special occasion.