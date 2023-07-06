Prabhas-Prashanth Neel combo to create another magnum opus

The much awaited Pan Indian movie 'Salaar Part 1: Cease Fire Teaser' produced by Hombale Films Vijay Kirgandur, was released early today on Hombale Films YouTube channel. It received a whooping 20 Million views in 6 hours, and trending all over the internet.

Directed by star director Prashant Neel and starring Pan India star Prabhas of Baahubali fame, Salaar has created a lot of curiosity and expectations among the audience right from the beginning. The teaser of the film was released at 05:12 am today and the expectations have doubled. Packed with great action scenes and powerful dialogues, the teaser has been appreciated by the audience and has all the forecast of setting a new record.

Prashant Neel, who made the whole country look towards Kannada cinema with 'KGF', this time he has created another new world with 'Salaar'. The film is being produced on a scale never seen before in Indian cinema, and 14 amazing sets have been constructed and shot for the film near Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Talking about this film, producer Vijay Kirgandur said, 'When this film started, we had said that this is not a one-language or pan-India film. Our wish is that this should be an Indian film that is popular everywhere. Accordingly, this film was made and it is being released on a large scale as an Indian film not only in India but also abroad. It is a matter of pride that a Kannada production company is making a film of a pan India star on such a grand scale. Kannada production house, directors, technicians and artists, Telugu star actor Prabhas, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and artists and technicians of all languages are here. We made an Indian movie with everyone. The teaser of the film has been released today. It is said that the film will be released on September 28 across the world in a grand manner.

The film 'Salaar', which has been produced at a cost of around Rs 400 crore, has been produced using advanced technology. One of the special features of this film is that the VFX work of the film has been done abroad and many skilled stunt artists from other countries have worked in the action scenes.

Not only a big canvas, this film also has a big star cast, with Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Ishwari Rao, Shreya Reddy etc. The same technical team that worked for 'KGF' films also worked for this film, music by Ravi Basrur, cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda, art direction by Shivakumar.

Salar Part 1: Cease Fire will be released in five languages simultaneously across the globe on September 28.