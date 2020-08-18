Prabhas to turn into Adipurush

Prabhas took a giant leap of faith when he made a commitment to SS Rajamouli about being part of Baahubali and the films have gone on to become biggest Pan-India hits. The actor has become a star like Superstar Rajinikanth with even huge appeal over all.

He proved with Saaho, that his market in Hindi and other languages is not just a reaction to Baahubali films but there are people who genuinely love him and want to watch him.

Even though the movie failed in total recovery of costs, it showed that Prabhas grew beyond traditional imagination and if he can come up with different films that seriously stand out or atleast try to appeal in the same way that Baahubali films did, then sky is the limit. Hence, he did not try to go for simple films post Saaho and announced his 21st with Deepika Padukone.

Nag Ashwin is set to direct the film and it will be a Sci-fi film. Now, he announced his Hindi debut with Om Raut as director. Movie is titled, Adipurush. From the poster, it is likely to be a story of first Human or off Lord Shiva from many mythological stories in Indian Literature.

Movie will be produced by T-Series, Rajesh Nair, Prasad Sutar and Om Raut, himself. This film is the first direct film of Prabhas in Hindi that will also release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. His RadheShyam, Prabhas21 are Telugu films that will have Pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.