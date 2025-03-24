Pradeep Maddali’s big win at Hindustan Times OTTplay awards 2025

The third edition of the Hindustan Times OTT play Awards celebrated India’s best digital content, bringing together top talents from different film industries. With the theme One Nation, One Award, the event honoured outstanding performances, direction, and technical achievements in the world of OTT.

While Bollywood stars like Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani were among the big winners, one of the most talked-about moments was Telugu director Pradeep Maddali winning the Best Director (Web Series) award for Vikkatakavi. Sharing the award with Nikkhil Advani, Maddali’s victory marked a major milestone for regional content in India’s growing OTT space.

A Telugu thriller making an impact

Streaming on Zee5 and OTTplay Premium, Vikkatakavi is a gripping thriller set in a 1970s village called Amaragiri. The story follows Detective Rama Krishna, played by Naresh Agastya, as he investigates a strange memory-stealing disease. The show’s detailed production, strong performances, and unique storytelling have impressed audiences across the country.

Shot in Ramoji Film City and enhanced with CGI, Vikkatakavi has also gained international recognition. It became the first Telugu web series to be screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, proving that regional content is gaining popularity beyond its home audience.

Pradeep Maddali’s career path is different from most filmmakers. He started as an engineer in the IT sector before moving into the film industry. His previous works include the mystery 47 Days and the spiritual series Sarvam Shakthi Mayam. However, Vikkatakavi has brought him national fame and recognition.

While accepting the award, Maddali thanked his family, team, and the OTTplay Awards for the honour. He also spoke about the growing importance of regional stories, saying, “This award is not just for me but for everyone who believes in the power of regional storytelling.”

The One Nation, One Award theme of the OTTplay Awards shows how regional content is now being recognised on the same level as mainstream Bollywood productions. Avinash Mudaliar, Co-founder and CEO of OTTplay, highlighted how the awards aim to give equal importance to all languages and industries.

With Vikkatakavi receiving so much love, there is already excitement about a possible second season. Pradeep Maddali’s win proves that regional content has a bright future in India’s OTT industry, with more powerful stories yet to come.















