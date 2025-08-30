Pradeep Ranganathan’s pan-India film ‘Dude’ unveils first single ‘Boom Boom’

Rising star Pradeep Ranganathan, who has been delivering back-to-back blockbusters, is now set for a Pan-India debut with Dude. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film introduces Keerthiswaran as director and is billed as a vibrant, youthful entertainer. Opposite Pradeep is Mamitha Baiju, riding high on the success of Premalu, while veteran actor Sarath Kumar will be seen in a pivotal role.

Adding to the buzz, the makers have released the first single, Boom Boom, composed and sung by Sai Abhyankkar. With its pulsating beats and catchy lyrics, the track is already striking a chord with youngsters. Lyricist Sanapati Bharadwaj Patrudu gives the number a contemporary edge, while Deepthi Suresh and Bhumika’s vocals complement Sai’s energetic rendition. The visuals mirror the song’s upbeat spirit, featuring a lively gang of friends, with Pradeep and Mamitha stealing the spotlight through their sparkling chemistry and stylish dance moves.

The film also boasts a talented technical team. Cinematographer Niketh Bommi is shaping its youthful visual appeal, Latha Naidu oversees production design, and Barath Vikraman takes charge of editing. Together, the crew promises to deliver a colorful and engaging cinematic experience.

Dude is scheduled for a festive Diwali release on October 17, hitting screens in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada—bringing Pradeep’s charm to audiences across India.