Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Pragya Jaiswal exudes elegance in minimalist silver-grey saree look
Actress Pragya Jaiswal turned heads with a graceful and impactful appearance that blended minimalism with high-end elegance. Arriving with quiet...
Actress Pragya Jaiswal turned heads with a graceful and impactful appearance that blended minimalism with high-end elegance. Arriving with quiet confidence and a well-defined sense of style, Pragya let her ensemble do all the talking.
She chose a silver-grey saree adorned with subtle embroidery and fine sequin detailing, offering a refined sparkle without being overwhelming. Paired with a matching sleeveless blouse, the look maintained a clean, contemporary silhouette, highlighting the fabric’s flow and texture.
Elevating the understated outfit, Pragya accessorized with a statement emerald and gemstone necklace, along with coordinating stud earrings and a delicate ring. Her hair was styled into a sleek bun, and she kept her makeup minimal—defined eyes and neutral lips—allowing her natural features to take center stage.
In a series of poised and confident poses, Pragya let the elegance of her look shine through without any overt styling flourishes. The entire appearance was a lesson in how less can indeed be more when carried with conviction.