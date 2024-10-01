Pragya Jaiswal turns heads with her fashion game

Bollywood actress Pragya Jaiswal once again proved why she is one of the most stylish stars in the industry. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Pragya recently attended a press conference in a striking outfit that left everyone in awe.

The actress chose a bold red bodycon dress adorned with floral designs on the front, which perfectly highlighted her toned figure. She completed her look with matching red heels and opted for minimal makeup with a glossy finish, enhancing her natural beauty. Her loose, flowing hair added a touch of glamor, completing the stunning ensemble.

Pragya's look at the event was a seamless blend of elegance and boldness. The red dress made her stand out, and her confidence shone through, making her one of the best-dressed celebrities of the night. Despite her recent film, Khel Khel Mein, not achieving commercial success, Pragya’s fashion game continues to impress and inspire.



