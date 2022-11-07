Prashant Varma And Teja Sajja’s ‘Hanu-Man’ Teaser Will Be Unveiled On This Date

Tollywood's young actor Teja Sajja is teaming up with 'Awe!' fame Prashant Varma for the second time after Zombie Reddy movie. This time, they both are coming up with a complete visual wonder and are all set to showcase the story of Tollywood's first superhero movie. Off late, the makers unveiled the teaser release date and also dropped a new poster from the movie on social media.



Teja Sajja and Prashant Varma shared the new poster on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the new poster, he also wrote, "HanuManTeaser on 15th Nov మంగళ వారం @tejasajja123 @amritha_aiyer @varusarathkumar @VinayRai1809 @Niran_Reddy @chaitanyaniran @primeshowentertainment @asrinreddy".

Teja Sajja aka Hanumanthudu is seen blowing a conch shell standing on a top of the hill. The picturesque background also made the poster worth watching.

Coming to the earlier released motion poster, it is a complete visual treat as Prashant Varma made us go aww showcasing the beauty of the lush-green forest. The glimpse of the world of Anjanadri is a visual feast and raised the expectations on this movie. The picturesque dense forest and spectacular look of waterfalls along with heroic acts of Hanumanthu made the motion poster worth watching. Even the melodious BGM took it to the next level!

Earlier the makers also introduced the lead actress of the movie… She is none other than Amrita Aiyer and in her birthday special poster, she looked classy sporting in a cute look!

Here comes the antagonist of the movie Vinay and he looked terrific sporting complete black outfit and looked awesome with the black eye and face masks.

Hanu-Man movie is being directed by Prashant Varma and is bankrolled by Prime Show Entertainments. The movie is being made on God 'Hanuman' and will showcase how a commoner 'Hanumanthu' gets superpowers.