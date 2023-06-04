Prashanth Neel Biography: Personal life to present projects

Kannada filmmaker Prashanth Neel debuted in 2014 with “Ugramm.” But it was his second venture, “KGF: Chapter 1,” that bought him nationwide popularity, which only increased with its sequel. Presently, he is gearing up for his next directorial “Salaar,” starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. On his birthday (June 4), here are some interesting facts about Neel who is going to team up with NTR for a pan-India project.



Personal life

Many of his fans are unaware that the “KGF” franchise director's real name is Prashanth Neelakantapuram, which has been shortened by him to Neel. He belongs to Madakasira, a village located in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district. Interestingly, his father, Subhash Reddy, is the brother of politician Raghuveera Reddy. He was born into a Telugu family, which eventually settled in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Family background

Another interesting fact that many are unversed with is that Neel comes from a political family. His uncle, Raghuveera, is a former minister and a Congress leader from Andhra Pradesh. His family doesn't only have a political background but also has family relations in the film industry. Kannada actor Sriimurali is Neel's brother-in-law as he is married to his sister, Vidya.

Making of 'KGF'

All the “KGF” lovers would definitely remember the impressive performance by actor Balakrishna Neelakantapuram. He essayed the role of Inayat Khalil in both installments of the blockbuster franchise. Per reports, Neel has family relations with Balakrishna's family too.

Speaking of “KGF,” it was Yash's Googly performance that made Neel cast him for the movie to play the iconic character of Rocky Bhai.

Debut movie

Neel made his debut with “Ugramm,” which starred Sriimurali in the lead. But what many don't know is that he had initially finished the script for a film called “Aa Hudugi Neene.” However, it was dropped even before he pitched it to Sriimurali. Instead, he worked on a new script keeping the mannerisms of Murali in mind. That's how “Ugramm” came into existence.

Prashanth Neel is now busy with regular shooting of “Salaar” with “Bahubali” star Prabhas and later he committed a film with NTR which is tentatively titled “NTR31.” The film will go to sets as soon as NTR finishes his present film with Koratala Siva and Neel finishes “Salaar.” The director also says that there is a part 3 for “KGF” and a hint is also released regarding that.