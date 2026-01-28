‘Prema Kadali’ trailer released; team confirms Jan 30 release

The trailer launch of the upcoming film Prema Kadali was held in a grand manner on the 24th of this month, with the film’s team sharing heartfelt insights into the journey behind the project. Director, lead actor, and producer Nani Pilliboyana addressed the gathering and revealed that the film was made with immense passion and dedication while he was working in the Gulf. He noted that it took nearly two years to bring the project to completion.

Nani Pilliboyana expressed his gratitude to his wife, Radha Majjari, and her friends for standing by him throughout the filmmaking process. Announcing that Prema Kadali is set for a theatrical release on January 30, he appealed to audiences for their support, assuring that the film would connect with viewers across all age groups.

Actor Subba Reddy Elicharla, who plays a key role in the film, said he thoroughly enjoyed portraying a fun and engaging character. He thanked the director for trusting him with the role and giving him the opportunity to be part of the project.

Music director Lalith Kiran shared his happiness about composing the background score for the film and appreciated the director’s encouragement and creative freedom. Lyricist and composer Jayasurya also expressed satisfaction with the final output of the songs, stating that the film has shaped up well.

Co-director Sashidhar Kommuri, associate director Tausif Shaik, along with assistant directors and actors Mohan Babu, Sujatha, Pooja, and Suresh, spoke highly of the film and urged audiences to watch and support Prema Kadali upon its release.