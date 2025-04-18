‘Premalu’ actor Naslen’s ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’ gears up for Telugu release

Live
Riding high on the success of Premalu, actor Naslen is all set to charm Telugu audiences once again with his upcoming sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana. Originally released in Malayalam on April 10, 2025, the film received glowing reviews for its engaging narrative and fresh approach to the sports genre. Now, it is ready to hit Telugu screens on April 25, 2025.
Directed by Khalid Rahman, Alappuzha Gymkhana blends emotion, grit, and athletic spirit, delivering a story that resonates beyond language barriers. The film has been performing steadily at the Malayalam box office and is expected to recreate the same magic with the Telugu release.
The ensemble cast features a strong lineup including Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Franco Francis, Baby Jean, and Shiva Hariharan. Each actor brings a unique dynamic to the story, enhancing its authenticity and appeal.
Produced by Plan B Motion Pictures in collaboration with Reelistic Studios, the film's technical finesse is further amplified by Vishnu Vijay’s stirring musical score, which complements the emotional highs and sporting intensity of the narrative.
With Naslen at the forefront and a relatable underdog story at its core, Alappuzha Gymkhana is poised to strike a chord with Telugu cinema lovers. As anticipation builds, the film is being seen as a promising addition to the lineup of dubbed sports dramas making waves in South Indian cinema.