Prithviraj Sukumaran gets injured in shoot
Highlights
Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran suffered a minor accident while shooting for his upcoming film “Vilayath Buddha.” It is being said that...
Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran suffered a minor accident while shooting for his upcoming film “Vilayath Buddha.” It is being said that Prithviraj was injured while filming an action sequence.
As per the reports, Prithviraj will be undergoing keyhole surgery on his leg today morning at a private hospital in Cochin. He is expected to take rest for a few weeks. We need to wait for the official statement to get more clarity.
Meanwhile, the news about Prithviraj’s injury has gone viral on social media. Fans are wishing for the speedy recovery of the actor. Currently, Prithviraj is busy with the movies “Aadujeevitham,” “Salaar,” and “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.”
