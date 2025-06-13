Priya Prakash Varrier’s breezy beach moments go viral

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who shot to fame with her iconic wink in Oru Adaar Love, is soaking in the last rays of summer with a beachside escape that has fans buzzing. Sharing a series of sun-kissed pictures from her recent coastal getaway, the actress exuded a calm, carefree vibe that perfectly matches the shoreline's laid-back charm.

Dressed in a bikini top paired with black shorts, Priya is seen enjoying the ocean breeze as she strolls barefoot along the shore, flashing a relaxed smile. In another shot, she’s spotted standing in shallow water, gazing thoughtfully at the sea—capturing the essence of solitude and serenity.

One wide-angle photo, framed against lush green hills and the expansive beach, adds a cinematic touch to the collection. A close-up shot also caught fans’ attention, featuring Priya with a flower tucked into her hair, shielding her eyes from the sun, with a tiny tattoo subtly visible.

Known for her natural charm and relatable persona, Priya’s effortless style and beachy vibe resonated with followers on social media, quickly garnering thousands of likes and shares.

On the professional front, Priya was last seen in a cameo in Ajith Kumar’s recent action-comedy Good Bad Ugly. Though her screen presence was brief, the song Sultana from the film turned out to be a chartbuster. With her fashionable appearance and catchy music, the track added another viral moment to her credit.