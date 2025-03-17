Live
Priyadarshi’s ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ locks release date
After delivering successful films like Gentleman and Sammohanam, Sridevi Movies and director Mohanakrishna Indraganti are teaming up for the third time with 'Sarangapani Jathakam', a wholesome comedy entertainer. Starring Priyadarshi in the lead, the film is all set to hit theaters on April 18, making it a perfect summer treat for audiences.
Roopa Koduvayur plays the female lead in this fun-filled family entertainer. The film’s soundtrack has already created buzz, with the songs “Sarango Saranga” and “Sanchari Sanchari” becoming instant favorites. Meanwhile, the teaser, packed with witty dialogues and hilarious moments, has heightened audience expectations.
Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad shared his excitement about the film’s release, stating, “The censor formalities will be completed soon, and we are set for an April 18 release. Mohanakrishna Indraganti has crafted a brilliant film that promises to entertain audiences of all ages.”