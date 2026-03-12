Priyanka Chopra leaves the Bollywood industry forever

Priyanka Chopra has announced that she is officially leaving the Bollywood industry. She explained why she is leaving the industry at her peak.

She said that Bollywood has a lot of politics within it and she hates that. Because of this, many people stopped giving her work which made her feel left out of the industry.

Due to these problems, she felt that her chances of having work in Bollywood was decreasing. Therefore, she made the decision of working outside of India.

She got into Hollywood instead. This started when she went to the United States to work on music. When she was there, she met a few people who worked in the Hollywood industry. They helped her get a lot of acting work.

After some time, in a TV show called Quantico, she became the main lead. This show helped her increase her popularity all over the globe.

Today, she has been working in a lot of shows and movies which are usually all hit. It looks like her decision to leave Bollywood was a good one.

Because of her strong statements towards Bollywood in her interview, it has caused a lot of controversy.