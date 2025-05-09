Producers race to claim ‘Operation Sindoor’ title after Indian forces’ strike

The Indian Armed Forces’ recent counter-terror operation, dubbed “Operation Sindoor,” has triggered a frenzy in Bollywood, with multiple film production houses rushing to register the title for a future project. The military operation was carried out in response to the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists.

Following the high-profile strike in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan, sources reveal that film producers were quick to see cinematic potential in the mission. Leading the pack is Mahaveer Jain Films, which is believed to have been the first to register the title “Operation Sindoor.” Renowned filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has also reportedly filed a registration for the same title.

Adding to the competition, prominent production houses Zee Studios and T-Series have also thrown their hats into the ring. All these banners are reportedly interested in creating a film inspired by the military mission and the Pahalgam tragedy, seeing the title as both a tribute to the fallen and a powerful reminder of India’s military might.

The title “Operation Sindoor” is being viewed as emotionally and nationally resonant, especially symbolizing the sacrifices of families who lost loved ones in the recent attack. Industry insiders are abuzz with speculation over who will ultimately secure rights to the name. As per registration norms, priority will be given to the first applicant, but confirmation may take a few more days.

With past hits like Border, URI, Raazi, and Amaran finding favour with audiences, it's no surprise Bollywood is eager to tap into patriotic narratives once again. All eyes are now on who will officially announce a film under this in-demand title.