Promising start fizzles into predictable crime drama

Rating: 2.25/5

The web series Viraatapalem - PC Meena Reporting, starring Abhignya Vuthaluru and directed by Poluru Krishna, opens with a gripping premise but gradually loses steam, devolving into a formulaic and unconvincing crime drama.

Set in the fictional town of Viraatapalem during the early 1990s, the story revolves around a chilling mystery — brides being killed on their wedding day. Villagers believe a curse is behind the deaths, halting weddings for years. Enter Meena, a determined young police officer posted in the town who takes the investigation into her own hands. In a dramatic move, Meena decides to get married herself to bait the killer. What follows is a series of episodes aimed at unmasking the truth behind the so-called curse.

Despite a strong setup, the series falters after the initial episodes. The pacing dips, with later episodes feeling stretched and lacking in suspense. The absence of impactful cliffhangers, a hallmark of compelling crime thrillers, makes the narrative feel monotonous.

Forced twists and weak character motivations further dampen the experience, particularly the plotline involving Meena’s decision to marry, which feels unnatural and contrived.

Performance-wise, Abhignya Vuthaluru holds her own and manages to engage viewers despite the uninspired screenplay. Surabhi Prabhavati also performs well in a significant role, but the rest of the supporting cast fails to leave a mark.

On the technical front, the series features decent cinematography but lacks polish in production design. The dialogues are effective, and editing is crisp, but the overall execution is inconsistent. Director Poluru Krishna, who earlier delivered the hit Recce, does not replicate that success here.

To add to its woes, Viraatapalem has been caught in controversy, with ETV Win accusing Zee5 of lifting its concept from their show Constable Kanakam.

Viraatapalem - PC Meena Reporting starts strong but ultimately disappoints due to predictable storytelling, weak writing, and a lack of genuine thrills. Apart from a decent climax twist, the show struggles to leave a lasting impression.