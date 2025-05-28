Puri Jagannadh in location hunt for Vijay Sethupathi’s film

Director Puri Jagannadh, known for his flamboyant storytelling and commercial hits, is set to collaborate with versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi for his next big project. This upcoming film promises to be a high-octane entertainer, combining Puri's signature mass appeal with Sethupathi's strong screen presence.

The project is being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the Puri Connects banner. With the entire cast and crew locked, the team is currently conducting an intensive location recce in Hyderabad and Chennai to finalise shooting spots. The film is expected to begin production in the last week of June.

Puri is said to be personally overseeing every creative and technical element, ensuring the visuals complement the story’s grand scale. The first schedule will include Vijay Sethupathi and other key actors.

Sethupathi will portray a dynamic and stylish role in the film, while celebrated actress Tabu and Kannada star Vijay Kumar are set to play pivotal roles.

This yet-to-be-titled film is being planned as a multilingual release, catering to audiences across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. The collaboration between Puri and Sethupathi has already generated buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting more details from the sets.