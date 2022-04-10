Puri Jagannath joins the cast of Chiranjeevi's next, 'Godfather'

Till now we have seen a few actors turning into directors. Even some filmmakers like SJ Surya donned the hat of actors. Now, even the popular director Puri Jagannadh also joined this list. He hit the jackpot as he bagged a cameo role in ace actor Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie "Godfather" and surprised all. He is all busy with post-production works of "Liger" movie and the pre-production works of "JGM". Yet, he made time to live his dream of turning into an actor. Megastar dropped a picture with Puri and announced this news through his Twitter page.



Well, Chiranjeevi looked awesome in the 'prisoner' attire with rough beard! As ace filmmaker Mohan Raja is helming this movie, he is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades. The shooting of this movie kick-started in August and it is being bankrolled by R B Choudary, N V Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners. DOP is being handled by Nirav Shah and music is being scored by S Thaman. Even Satyadev Kancharana and Gangavva are roped in to play important roles in this movie.

"Godfather" movie is the remake of the Malayalam political thriller "Lucifer." Chiru will be seen in the politician role while Nayanthara will essay the role of his sister. B-Town's ace actor Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in this movie.

Chiranjeevi will next be seen in "Acharya" movie which is helmed by Koratala Siva. It will be released on 29th April, 2022 in the theatres!