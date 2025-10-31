Puri Jagannath unveils ‘Yento Antha Sarikothaga’ first look poster

Romantic dramas have always held a special place in Telugu cinema, and Yento Antha Sarikothaga looks set to revive that charm. Produced by Ramu M under the Ramu Productions banner and directed by Raj Bonu, this upcoming film features Sriram Nimmala and Harshitha as the lead pair in a heartwarming rural romance. The film’s first look poster was unveiled by the dynamic director Puri Jagannadh, drawing instant attention.

True to its title — which means “Everything Feels So New” — Yento Antha Sarikothaga aims to bring freshness both in its theme and setting. The story revolves around the male lead and his group of friends who work at a toll gate, a backdrop rarely explored in Telugu films. Amidst their daily lives, a tender love story blossoms, capturing the beauty of rural life and the emotions that unfold in a simple, heartfelt manner.

The makers describe the film as a “feel-good entertainer” that seamlessly blends youthful energy, emotion, and village charm. With its serene setting and content-driven narrative, Yento Antha Sarikothaga promises to connect deeply with both youth and family audiences.

The team has nearly completed production and is gearing up to announce the release date soon. Going by its first look, Yento Antha Sarikothaga seems poised to deliver a fresh, delightful, and soulful cinematic experience rooted in rural simplicity and heartfelt romance.