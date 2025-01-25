Pushpa 2 Box Office Controversy: Success vs. Claims of Losses

The producers of Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, have officially stated that the film has earned nearly Rs. 2000 crores at the global box office. Despite recent promotional posters highlighting massive earnings, the producers haven't officially confirmed the film's total collections yet. However, it is widely believed that Pushpa 2, which has already surpassed Baahubali 2’s record, is on track to reach Rs. 2000 crores. The film has reportedly made more than a thousand crores in pre-release business, with record-breaking sales in several areas, including Telugu cinema in Kerala, where it grossed Rs. 20 crores in one go.

The movie is said to have crossed the break-even point in regions like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and overseas. However, in a recent media discussion, Nattikumar, a film industry figure, caused a stir by claiming that Pushpa 2 did not actually break even in some areas. He mentioned that distributors in Andhra Pradesh reportedly lost money, and the film did not make a profit in Kerala either. He also pointed out that the film performed well in North India and Telangana, but not everywhere.

While some distributors and filmmakers are claiming record profits for Pushpa 2, Nattikumar’s comments have sparked a lot of controversy. Allu Arjun’s fans have dismissed his remarks, saying he often criticizes the film’s success. They’ve pointed out that Nattikumar’s opinions should be taken lightly, considering his history of making negative comments about successful films.

In summary, while Pushpa 2 is being hailed as a huge box-office success by many, Nattikumar's contradictory statements have added confusion, with fans dismissing his views as biased.