‘Pushpa 2’ Day 1 Collection: First Day Earnings Leave Bollywood Stunned

Icon star Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is going viral worldwide, receiving positive reviews. In this context, how much did Pushpa 2 earn on its first day? To what extent did it meet the expectations of trade circles? Let's take a closer look.

Trade sources report that the film collected ₹175 crore net worldwide on its first day. In India, the Telugu states contributed ₹95.1 crore in net collections.

The Hindi version of the film performed exceptionally well, earning ₹67 crore.

Tamil Nadu earned ₹7 crore, Kerala ₹5 crore, and Kannada ₹1 crore, according to the Sacnilk website. The official Pushpa 2 team is expected to announce the Day 1 gross collections soon.

On its first day, Pushpa 2 recorded a total occupancy of 82.66% in the Telugu states. Of this, the Telugu version had an occupancy of 78.27% for morning shows, 77.09% for afternoon shows, 85.07% for evening shows, and 90.19% for night shows.

In Hindi, Pushpa 2 recorded an overall occupancy of 59.83%. This included 41.12% for morning shows, 50.94% for afternoon shows, 62.52% for evening shows, and 84.75% for night shows.

With the Hindi version of Pushpa 2 earning ₹67 crore, it's clear that Allu Arjun has firmly established himself as a Bollywood icon. For comparison, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan had a net collection of ₹64 crore.